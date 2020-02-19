HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 491,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,953. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.52. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

