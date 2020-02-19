Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Hess by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hess by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,850,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,665,000 after purchasing an additional 250,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.07. 102,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,315. Hess has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

