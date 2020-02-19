Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Hershey by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

