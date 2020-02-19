HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $660,077.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $660,077.00 and approximately $301.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.70 or 0.99542153 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000291 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,051,443 coins and its circulating supply is 254,916,293 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

