Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.20. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 81,401 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.58.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.