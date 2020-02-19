Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. 654,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthequity by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 79,097 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Healthequity by 14.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

