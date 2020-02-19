HBZ coin (HBZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $717,672.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $717,672.00 and approximately $30,166.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.91 or 0.06784365 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00067768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001428 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

