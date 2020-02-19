HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Buys $36,400.00 in Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. 21,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $500.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

