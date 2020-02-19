Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 8,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

