HashCoin (HSC) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. HashCoin has a market cap of $800,100.00 and $60.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00493360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.02 or 0.06779668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00070976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.