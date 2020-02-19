Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

