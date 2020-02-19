Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,346,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.