Harvest Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.8% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

