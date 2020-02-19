Harvest Management LLC Acquires 22,283 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Zayo Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Zayo Group stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

