Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,567 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNA. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.