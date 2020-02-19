Hancock Whitney Corp Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 18.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE:MMI opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

