Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 8,530 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,124,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,408,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.