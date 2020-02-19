Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $117.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,308. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,300,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

