GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. GSX Techedu updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GSX traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 4,698,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,599. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

