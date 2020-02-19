GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA reissued an outperform rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NYSE GHG opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

