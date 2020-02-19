Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.61

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

