Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.61

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 7715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.
