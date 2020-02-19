Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,028 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04.

