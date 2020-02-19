Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

