Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 502,955 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 469.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 502,955 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE:JWN opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.