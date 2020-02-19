Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 14,504 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $69,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.