Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

