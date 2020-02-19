Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.54 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of BRKR opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.