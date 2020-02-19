Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.77 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

