Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

HRC opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

