Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,893 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 100.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $337.10 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

