Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

