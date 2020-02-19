Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 960 IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,867,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAA by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IAA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in IAA by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.