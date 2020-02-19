Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,368 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $960,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,264 shares of company stock worth $10,014,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

