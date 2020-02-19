Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

SO stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

