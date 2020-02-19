Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $207,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

ACN opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $158.19 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

