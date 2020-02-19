Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.75.

LOPE stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

