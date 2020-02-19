GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $123,834.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 51% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $123,834.00 and $4,673.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

