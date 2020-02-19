Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,118. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

