Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 559,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 296,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.