Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GMLP stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4042 dividend. This is an increase from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.58%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

