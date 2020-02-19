Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 858.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.