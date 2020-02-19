Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,262 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.