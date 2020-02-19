Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

