Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 306,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 105,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

