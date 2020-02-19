Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.