Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 93,284 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

