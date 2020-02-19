Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $160.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

