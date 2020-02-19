Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

