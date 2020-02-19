GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

