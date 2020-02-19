Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 369.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

